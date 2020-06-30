Vigils held in aftermath of tragic, violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — In the aftermath of a tragic and violent weekend, community leaders came together Monday on the South and West Sides to remember the youngest victims and call for changes.

Aldermen, community members and Operation Wakeup gather near 61st Street and Halstead Street near where 20 month old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed. The baby was in the car with his mother on the way home from the laundromat.

To date this summer, Sincere is among seven children killed from gun violence.

The crowd called for peace and more participation in activism, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

They also demanded greater investment in the neighborhood.

A group is now offering a $50,000 reward to help find the shooters in the cases of Sincere and 3-year-old Mekhi James, who was shot and killed last weekend.

Also Monday, and on the West Side, a vigil was help for a 10-year-old girl who died when a bullet broke through her family’s window.

Hundreds showed up despite the rain. Family, friends, neighbors and strangers demanded justice.

Lena Marie Nunez was watching TV at her grandmother’s home in the 3500 block of West Dickens when the bullet came in.

Police believe opposing gang members were shooting down the alley when the shot went through the home.

Family members say Lena was a loving girl who was excited to go to 5th grade this year.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.