CHICAGO — A vigil is being held Friday evening on the city’s South Side for a 47-year-old woman who was found beaten to death inside her home earlier this week.

The candlelight vigil is taking place outside the home where Aaliyah Newell lost her life in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Police said Newell was found inside the home just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening with blunt force trauma to the head.

Newell was an adjunct professor, a University of Illinois alum and a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“What I do know is whatever happened to her is a travesty. I know that she didn’t deserve this. I know someone took someone’s daughter sister, sorority sister, friend confidant and coworker,” Newell’s friend Brandy Garris said.

Police said there is no one in custody and the incident remains under investigation.