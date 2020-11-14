Vigil held Friday for former Evanston Township basketball star killed in Rogers Park

Family and friends of former Evanston Township basketball star Ryan Bost held a vigil Friday night after he was shot and killed in Rogers Park.

Bost, 20, was shot while was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue Monday at around 7 p.m. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital by friends where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect walked up to the vehicle with the intention to rob Bost and his friends.

Bost is remembered as someone who always put others before himself and had no enemies.

His mother, Schawanda Bost, is begging witnesses to cooperate with police and to bring her son’s killer to justice.

“I am hurting. I am hurting, I want them to find who did this to my son,” Bost said. “Everybody who was involved, I want them to find everybody, my son didn’t deserve this he’s a loving kind person.”

Ryan Bost was related to Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha.

Chicago police said no suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.