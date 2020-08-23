Vigil held for activist’s daughter 5 years after her killing

DOLTON, Ill — Community activist Andrew Holmes is known for helping families heartbroken by gun violence in the Chicago area. Saturday, he remembered his own heartbreak.

Related Content Daughter of anti-violence activist fatally shot

Holmes and loved ones gathered to honor his daughter Tamara Sword. The group met in a park in Dolton for speeches and a balloon release in Sword’s memory.

Sword was killed five years ago. She was shot at a gas station in Indianapolis. Police said she was caught in the crossfire following a fight at a nearby club.

Two people were arrested, but charges were dropped.



