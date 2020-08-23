Vigil held for activist’s daughter 5 years after her killing

DOLTON, Ill — Community activist Andrew Holmes is known for helping families heartbroken by gun violence in the Chicago area. Saturday, he remembered his own heartbreak.
Holmes and loved ones gathered to honor his daughter Tamara Sword. The group met in a park in Dolton for speeches and a balloon release in Sword’s memory.
Sword was killed five years ago. She was shot at a gas station in Indianapolis. Police said she was caught in the crossfire following a fight at a nearby club.
Two people were arrested, but charges were dropped.