Vigil held for 8-year-old girl fatally shot over Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO — A vigil was held Wednesday evening for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot over the Labor Day weekend.

A memorial was set up near 47th and Union Avenue near the area where 8-year-ol Dajore Wilson was shot and killed.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Monday. Police say someone fired shots into a vehicle carrying Dajore, her mother and two others.

Police said their vehicle was stopped at a red light and the suspects’ vehicle was directly behind it. When the light turned green, shots were fired into their vehicle where it continued northbound on Union and crashed into a tree.

Dajore was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Dajore’s father and a family friend were critically wounded in the back. Dajore’s mother was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. She was injured by broken glass.

A woman who was visiting a friend at an apartment building on the street where the shooting happened was outside chopping firewood to make s’mores with her children, when they heard the gunshots.

They hid behind a radiator outside, then ran upstairs to safety.

But the woman, Shana Lamb, came back outside, and ran down to help the family. She performed CPR on Dajore.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang related and that someone may have been targeting one of the adults in the car.



