Vigil held for 22-year-old man fatally shot at Munster hospital

MUNSTER, Ind. — A vigil was held in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jamal Williams Thursday evening.

The former college football player was remembered outside the Indiana hospital where he was killed.

Williams was shot and killed at Community Hospital in Munster only two hours after he was left there on June 16 by his parents for a psychiatric evaluation.

According to police and prosecutors, Williams and a hospital security guard were shot by another security guard after Williams had assaulted a nurse and then began choking the security guard who came to help.

Both security guards were retired Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

His loved ones said that had a medical team with sedatives answered the call for help, he would still be alive.

Williams played football for TF North and then went on to play at the college of DuPage and Western Michigan. The family has hired attorney Ben Crump who also represents the family of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

On Thursday night, family and friends gathered to reflect on his passing and believe he would still be alive if the matter was handled differently.

An investigation by Lake County authorities is still ongoing. The visitation and funeral for retired police Commander Ryan Askew — who was the killed during the incident — will be held Friday.