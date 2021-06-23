Video shows woman screaming from back of truck during possible Denver kidnapping

DENVER — Surveillance video of a woman screaming appears to show a possible kidnapping in Denver.

The video was discovered on a doorbell camera yards away from where witnesses say they saw a man force a woman into a white box truck around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Denver Police Department said the truck was last spotted westbound on Park Avenue West heading toward Interstate 25. It was later found abandoned.

In the video, you can hear a woman screaming. It also appears as though someone is throwing items out of the back while the door opens momentarily, someone else then quickly shuts the door and takes off minutes later.

The woman whose doorbell video captured the incident said it was a shock.

“It’s weird to think that something can happen like that outside of your house and you’re not aware of it. That’s the thing with the nest cameras, you see things you might otherwise not be aware of,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Investigators said they don’t yet have a description of the woman who may have been abducted. They also do not have a suspect description.

If you have information about what might have happened, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.