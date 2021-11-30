Video shows semi-truck dragging vehicle on I-294 with driver still inside

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A vehicle was dragged on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday by a semi-truck and it was caught on camera.

Video shows, obtained by WGN News, a black sedan, which is stuck sideways, being dragged on the right side of a semi-truck.

Police responded to the incident just after 11:40 a.m. near mile marker 30 on I-294.

Halfway through the video, you can see the driver wave.

Illinois State Police said no injuries were reported. Two lanes were closed for around 15 minutes as police investigated.