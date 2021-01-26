Video shows Rittenhouse sobbing, focusing on social media comments after Kenosha shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (Antioch Police Department via AP)

ANTIOCH, Ill. — Interrogation video of Kyle Rittenhouse just hours after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha shows the 18-year-old sobbing as he faced questions from officers.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the fours of footage, taken at the Antioch police station, shows the teen asking for a lawyer immediately. He was seen sobbing and sweating as he was questioned. Police said he talked only about the trauma he felt after the shootings.

Rittenhouse and his mother, who has previously spoken out in support of her son, are seen trying to comfort each other, as she reads people’s comments about her son on social media, and urges him to delete his accounts.

The Tribune obtained the video through a Freedom of Information Act request they said officials originally denied four months ago.

Rittenhouse is free on bond until his next court date in March.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who is white, left his home in Antioch, and traveled to Kenosha after learning of a call to protect businesses in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting by police of Jacob Blake. Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times in the back and left paralyzed.

Rittenhouse opened fire with an assault-style rifle during protests two nights later, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse, and his mother, has argued he fired in self-defense.

Conservatives have rallied around Rittenhouse, describing him as a patriot who took up arms to protect people and property, and raised enough money to make his $2 million cash bail.

Others see him as a domestic terrorist whose presence with a rifle incited protesters. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings.