Video shows man violently hitting dog over 20 times, authorities investigating

HOUSTON — Officials are investigating after video shows a man beating his dog.

The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct One are investigating a vicious attack on a dog by its owner. In the video you can see the owner striking the dog over 20 times.

According to the animal rescue’s Facebook page, the dog was taken from the owner and is now in their care. The dog’s condition is unknown.

Investigators said this is a perfect example of the why it’s important for the community to the eyes and ears for animal.

**WARNING: Video below may be disturbing to watch.

“We rely on our community’s eyes and ears, so it’s critical that animal abuse be reported immediately, especially when it involves violence towards animals,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator for the Houston SPCA. “You could save a life just by sharing information online or by picking up the phone,” Reynolds added.

The connection between family violence and animal abuse is well documented. According to Sentient Media, every 60 seconds, one animal suffers abuse.

“We know that about 60% of households experiencing domestic violence have children and pets in the home,” Jo Sullivan, LMSW, a licensed social worker who also serves as Chief Community and Development Officer, said.

“And we also know that stress, isolation and uncertainty that has stemmed from the pandemic can dramatically increase the incidence of family violence. The most important thing anyone witnessing or experiencing domestic violence can do is safely report to local authorities or the National Domestic Abuse Hotline (1-800-799-7233),” Sullivan said.

Report cruelty online at HoustonSPCA.org or call 713-869-SPCA.