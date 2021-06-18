Video shows man accidentally shooting himself in the face at Ohio gun range

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Video shows a man accidentally shooting himself in the face at an Ohio gun range.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said the man was shooting a 9 mm automatic and when he fired a shot, he ejected the shell and it went down his shirt. In the scramble following that moment, he moves his hand toward his face and accidentally discharged the weapon. The bullet went through one cheek and out the top part of his other cheek.

The sheriff said the man is very lucky he was not seriously injured and did not hurt anyone else. The man is expected to be OK.

The sheriff added that after reviewing the video, he felt it was important to talk about gun safety and training.

The shooting was ruled accidental and the man will not face charges.

The sheriff, however, hopes the man will get some additional training.

*WARNING: The video above may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.