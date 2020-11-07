Video shows 2 women being harassed, attacked after writing ‘Biden 2020’ in South Loop park

CHICAGO — Two women were harassed and attacked after they wrote “Biden 2020” on chalk in a South Loop Park. One of the women captured the incident on video.

Alexis Hadac and Haylee Sandoval are nannies who regularly visit the Women’s Park in the South Loop. Hadac said she goes to the park about three or four times a week with the children she watches. On Wednesday, the two women found some leftover chalk on the sidewalk. Some of it was political writing that they added to. They wrote “Biden 2020” on the sidewalk.

A few minutes later, they say a woman approached them. Hadac said the woman looked at them, came over and started a confrontation. She said the woman told them she was a cop’s wife and questioned how much the women pay in taxes. Hadac said things then escalated.

In the video, a woman can be heard screaming for someone to call the police.

“What the f— is wrong with you? Call the police. I was recording the whole time. Call the police,” Hadac is heard saying.

Hadac said she followed her and things got even more heated.

“So as I, do she turns around, gets aggressive again, grabs me on my hair anywhere she could land a blow, she was hitting me,” she said.

The man the woman was with also allegedly assaulted Hadac and her friend Sandoval.

“Haylee, Haylee! Get off my friend,” Hadac is heard saying in the video. “Haylee. Haylee call the cops. Call the police. Call the police.”

Hadac said the man the woman was with grabbed her by the hair, threw er on the floor and after that, started kicking her head.

“It was a lot going on at once, just punching me, kicking me,” she said.

Hadac is now hoping to turn this negative into a positive, with the help of the community.

The women are hosting a chalk out on Saturday.

Celeste Carandang helps run the neighborhood’s Facebook page and was shocked by the video.

“This is a community space, a public space and that’s why we decided to organize an event about bringing our community together,” she said.

She’s helping organize Saturday’s event where parents, kids, and anyone else who is interested can come together and write messages of peace and love around the park.

“We are encouraging people to come out to a public space in a happy way, probably burn off some steam after a tense time, meet your neighbors in a safe way,” she said.

Saturday’s chalk out event is free and open to everyone and starts at 2 p.m. at the park. Masks and social distancing will be required. Sanitizer will be on hand. Some chalk will be provided, but it’s recommended to bring your own.

Hadac said she can’t return to work until she gets a negative COVID-19 test back because the woman in that video was maskless the entire time.

WGN blurred the man and the woman in the video because they have not been charged with a crime.