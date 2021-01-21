Video released related to string of carjackings, robberies in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO — Officials are warning the public about a string of carjackings and robberies across Chicago and the suburbs.

Video shows a carjacking on Wacker Drive near the Willis Tower Wednesday morning. In the video, an SUV pulls up next to someone sitting in a car. Someone gets out with a gun and orders the driver out and then takes off in the car.

Police said another robbery at 56th Street and Harlem Avenue is connected. Video there shows two people climb through the drive-thru window.

Other robberies have happened in Summit, Maywood, Matteson, Palos Heights, Oak Forest and Oak Park.

The suspects are also wanted in other shootings and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials released a stock image of the car they may be driving — a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander with Illinois license plate BN48756.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.