Video released of Cook County sheriff’s officer shooting man on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has released video showing a deputy shooting a man who was trying to get away after a traffic stop on the Southwest Side Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office released the video after the man’s family members claimed he did not have a weapon. However, the video appears to show him carrying a gun.

The Chicago Sun-Times identified the man who was shot as 27-year-old Durel Foster. The sheriff’s office said he has three previous felony convictions.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said police were involved in a shooting following a traffic stop near the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Foster was struck two times and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

Foster’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times that the sheriff’s officer was harassing his son before the traffic stop, and that his son was not armed.

Chicago police responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.

No officers were injured.

**WARNING: The video below is graphic. Some may find it disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

To view the full body cam footage, click here.