NORFOLK, Neb. — When police in Nebraska received a call about a car driving with a cow in it, they thought it was going to be a calf. Instead they found a full-sized bull.

Lee Meyer was riding down US-257 with his enormous Watusi bull named Howdy Doody on Wednesday, Aug. 30 when the call came into the police station.

In 2019, Meyer rode with Howdy Doody during a July 4th parade in Neligh, local news reported.

When Meyer was pulled over on Wednesday, his car door had a sign that read “Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade – Best Car Entry.” It was unclear what year’s rodeo he had participated in.

The officers performed a traffic stop, let Meyer off with a warning, and asked him to take the bull back home, according to reports.

