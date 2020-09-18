Video captures police officer being hit by car on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was hurt on the job after being hit by a car that blew through a police barricade on the Northwest Side.

The website CWB Chicago obtained video of the incident. The officer was standing behind the barricade in the 2100 block of North Central Avenue Tuesday night when a Kia comes barreling through the intersection and hit the officer.

The officer was taken to a hospital in fair condition with leg injuries.

Police took the 28-year-old driver into custody. No word yet on charges.

No further information was provided.