VIDEO: Alleged 16-year-old DUI driver slams car into woman pushing baby in stroller

LOS ANGELES — Surveillance video captured a car driven by a 16-year-old, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs, slamming into a woman pushing a baby in a stroller.

The crash happened on Aug. 6 in the Los Angeles area. The woman tried to protect the child, but the driver slammed straight into them, sending her and the 8-month-old flying into the air.

The car kept on going, but was chased down by angry onlookers, one of whom tried to kick in the window of the vehicle.

Police said the 16-year-old driver was under the influence of drugs at the time and has been released to his parents.

The woman and baby were not seriously injured.

**WARNING: Some may find the video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.