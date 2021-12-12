Vicente Fernández, ‘El Rey of Rancheras’ dead at 81

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mexican singer and icon of the Mexican music industry Vicente Fernández, “Don Chente”, has died at the age of 81.

The announcement was made on the official social sites of the singer, stating he had passed away at 6:15 a.m. on December 12.

In recent years, Don Chente had numerous health issues.

Most recently, he was hospitalized after falling at his ranch, which caused trauma to his spinal cord.

Vicente Fernández was know for iconic songs like “Volver, Volver” and “Hermoso Cariño.”

He was known to many as “El Rey de las Rancheras.”

Fernández was honored in Chicago with a street named after him in the city’s predominantly Mexican Little Village neighborhood.

Following his last concert in Chicago, Fernández was given a key to the city by Ald. George Cardenas with a proclamation making October 20 to October 27 “Vicente Fernández week.”