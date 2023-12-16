CHICAGO — It is known as one of the fastest-growing sports in America, and it is expanding in Chicago.

On Saturday, the Chicago Park District hosted the Veterans Pickleball Tournament at Ellis Park.

“Once you start this you are hooked for life,” Steve Kraslen, who played in the tournament, said.

Dozens of players hit the court in Bronzeville for the event, with participants in beginner, intermediate, and advanced divisions, all vying for trophies and bragging rights.

“It’s engaging, it’s challenging, it’s all of those things, and yet it won’t kill you. It’s a win-win,” Navy veteran Steve Thompson said.

With growing demand for the sport, the park district plans to add fifty pickleball courts in the next two years, bringing the total to more than 100.

The park district will be holding a third veteran’s tournament this summer. Visit the Chicago Park District website for more information on upcoming events.