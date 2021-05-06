Vehicle of interest, information sought in Gary homicide

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – Lake County deputies are searching for a vehicle linked to a homicide at a Gary-area gas station.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal shooting occurred at the Citgo gas station located in the 3100 block of W. 15th Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Monday, May 3.

The suspect’s vehicle is a blue Chevy Malibu with a broken passenger side mirror. The vehicle also has a rust spot on the front of the passenger side rear wheel, deputies described.

The car also has a yellow sticker on the rear passenger window and black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (219) 755-3855.