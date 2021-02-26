Vehicle delivery driver attacked at Des Plaines dealership speaks out from hospital

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A vehicle delivery driver spoke out from the hospital after he was attacked at a suburban car dealership early Thursday.

According to police, a group of four men attacked the delivery driver, later identified as Sergey Kryakushin, around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Rand Road at Jidd Motors.

Authorities say he was on the phone with his mom when the assault occurred. She called the police. Officers eventually found Kryakushin lying in a nearby snowbank.

Surveillance footage shows how the entire attack unfolded.

Kryakushin, who made the delivery from New York, spoke to WGN News from his hospital bed Friday driver after undergoing multiple surgeries for a broken wrist and leg.

“After I think about this. Thank you God. thank you,” Kryakushin said.

Jidd Motor’s owner Adam Jidd feels bad for him after the attack and started a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

“My heart goes to him and his family,” Jidd said.

Jidd says that before the suspects made off with three vehicles, they allegedly broke into another Jibb Motors on the 1300 block of Rand Road.

“They tried to get cars out of [the] showroom,” he said. “They couldn’t get anywhere.”

Instead, Jidd says the suspects ransacked the place. It’s not the first time Jidd’s business has been hit by thieves.

Kryakushin is thankful for those who donated to his GoFundMe as he continues to recover.

Thank you so much . Thank you .thank you everyone who gave and support me. Thank you so much,” he said.

If you have any information, call Des Plaines police at 847-391-5400.