Wheeling police headed to Northwest Indiana; authorities searching for possible body near pond off I-80

WHEELING, Ill. — Authorities are searching for a possible body in Northwest Indiana after a 1-year-old girl missing from Wheeling went missing earlier this week.

Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs’ mother, 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, was found dead by police in her apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after conducting a well-being check.

Police said the cause of her death was strangulation.

Investigators tracked down video that helped them to identify a person seen with Murphy on Monday. The person — who had a previous relationship with Murphy — was found in Missouri along with the vehicle police were searching for.

But Murphy’s daughter Angel is still missing.

At around 1 p.m., Indiana State Police announced that there’s police activity near I-80 and Kennedy Avenue. SkyCam9 above the scene showed dive teams entered a pond nearby. Wheeling police confirmed that they are headed to the scene and that authorities are searching for a possible body.

21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, 1-year-old Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs

Authorities say the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, but Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory notification for the toddler.

Murphy’s family contacted police Tuesday after she didn’t go to work and they hadn’t heard from her.

Investigators are now processing evidence from several locations from Wheeling to Missouri.

According to police, multiple search warrants have been executed and they’re working around the clock to find Angel.