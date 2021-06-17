Valparaiso police investigating after ‘threatening and disturbing’ video posted on YouTube

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Police in Indiana are investigating after a “threatening and disturbing” video was posted on YouTube.

Police said the video was posted by a 50-year-old man who was taken into custody for unrelated charges.

In the video, a man is speaking directly to a camera and says he is “going to murder as many people as he can and then kill himself.” The man identifies himself and says he is a Valparaiso resident.

Police said the video was reported after it was discovered around midnight on Tuesday.

Valparaiso police and Lake County authorities are investigating the threats. The man remains in custody at the Lake County Jail.

