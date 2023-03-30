CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidates were out on the town Thursday gathering as much support as they can before the April 4 election.

Paul Vallas stopped by the Chicago Cub’s opening day festivities, posing for pictures with voters outside the historic Cubby Bear, alongside Aldermen Tom Tunney.

Vallas’ meet-and-greets began in Belmont Cragin, where some Latino faith leaders gave him their endorsement at the New Life Family center. He said churches and other faith-based organizations are an important part of the public safety fabric of Chicago.

“The faith based organizations can play a critical role in the mentoring and tutoring and character development,” Vallas remarked. “For many families, the churches are places where families can go for help.”

Vallas’ opponent, Brandon Johnson, met with nurses from the Illinois Nurses Association and Nurses Union Thursday, noting the rising violence they face on the job.

“Thank you SEIU 73, thank you INA for your bravery and your commitment and your love to the people of Chicago,” Johnson said.

Johnson has also been counting down to his big rally with Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont at the University of Illinois Chicago.