CHICAGO — A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information on the five people wanted in the armed robbery of a letter carrier last month.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the men, described as being in their late teens or early 20s, surrounded the carrier on May 19 in the 1000 block of North Hamlin Avenue.

The men displayed weapons and robbed the carrier before leaving the area in a silver Jeep or Ford SUV.

On Friday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 4043101.

The USPSI said all information will be kept strictly confidential.