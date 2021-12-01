USPS Operation Santa is underway

CHICAGO – The U.S. Postal Service’s Operation Santa is now underway, and Santa needs your help to make some Christmas wishes come true. Every year, the USPS processes letters sent to Santa by hopeful kids and families from around the country.

Under the 109-year-old program, generous postal service customers help make the holidays magical for less fortunate children and families. The nondenominational program aims to give as many deserving families as possible a happy holiday season.

You can either send Santa a letter or adopt one as a Santa’s helper.

If writing a letter, be sure and put it in an envelope with a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, your full return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus 123 Elf Road North Pole, 88888

All letters must be postmarked by December 10th. Santa’s elves will upload the letters with all personally identifiable information removed to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption through December 15th.

Santa’s helpers would read the letters and choose a child or family they’d like to see have their Christmas wish come true. They’d then gather the gifts and ship them to the participating post office location.

The last day to adopt a letter is December 22nd.