CHICAGO — The United States Postal Service is holding seven job fairs throughout the Chicago area this week.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation, according to a press release.

Applications are accepted online only.

The schedule of the job fairs is as follows.

Monday – Auburn Park PO – 8345 S. Ashland Ave. – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday– Franklin Park PO – 9760 Franklin Ave. – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday – Sterling PO – 408 3 rd Ave. -10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday – Hanover Park – 2670 W. Lake St. – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Thursday – Carol Stream – 500 Fullerton Ave. – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday – St. Sabina Employee Resource Ctr. – 7825 S. Racine Ave. – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday – Wheeling PO – 250 W. Dundee Rd.- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

USPS said the opportunities will be holiday, part-time and full-time.