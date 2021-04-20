USDA extends school meal flexibilities through June 2022 due to pandemic

The USDA announced Tuesday that it extended Child Nutrition Program waivers, allowing providers needed flexibilities to ensure children have continued access to free meals at school through June 2022, regardless of their ability to pay.



The Summer Food Service Program and other Child Nutrition Programs offer a lifeline for families impacted by the pandemic. The program helps to fill the meal gaps left by school closures.

The extended waivers include:

The Seamless Summer Option allows schools to serve free meals to all children, regardless of location, in a streamlined way between the regular school year and out-of-school times;

The Area Eligibility waiver allows sites in areas that would not meet normally meet the eligibility threshold to provide meals and waives area eligibility for family child care homes;

Meal Pattern Flexibility allows for flexibility in meeting the meal pattern requirements in specific situations;

The Non-Congregate waiver allows grab-and-go meals, which are not usually permitted under the Summer Food Service Program

The Meal Service Times waiver allows for multiple meals to be served at once and for meals to be served outside of standard meal times;

The Parent/Guardian Pick Up waiver allows a parent or guardian to pick up meals to take home to children.

For more information, click here.