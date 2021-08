CHICAGO — Art Week is underway in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood.

It’s the second year of the event, which brings artists from all walks of life together to create color across the neighborhood.

Blank spaces are being brought to life with a little paint and a lot of talent.

Along with the displays, there’s also an art fair with local artist selling their work.

Uptown ArtWeek is put on by Uptown United and the Uptown Chamber of Commerce. It runs through August 15.