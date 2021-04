UPS is buying new electric aircraft from a Vermont-based company in an effort to cut down on delivery times.

The company has agreed to buy 10 electrical aircraft planes from startup Beta Technologies, according to Reuters.

The first planes will arrive in 2024 and UPS has an option to purchase up to 150.

The aircraft’s cruising speed is 170 mph with a capacity of 1,400 lbs. It reportedly has a range of 250 miles.