Unvaccinated child may have exposed others to measles at O’Hare Airport, health officials say

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health has discovered a possible exposure to measles at a Chicago airport.

Health officials said an unvaccinated 13-month-old traveled through Chicago O’Hare International Airport earlier this month and was later diagnosed with measles. The child and the family were returning from an international trip.

The department of public health said travelers who came through O’Hare on the date and times noted below who have received standard childhood vaccines do not need to take action, but those who are unvaccinated should check their records and reach out to their health care provider if they develop symptoms.

Date, time, location of possible exposure:

Nov. 4, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. O’Hare Airport, Terminal 5

Nov. 4, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. O’Hare Airport, Terminal 3

The health department said the measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone infectious leaves the area.