United says it’s investing in Swedish electric-plane firm

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says it’s investing in a startup that hopes to build small electric-powered planes that might be flying in a few years.

United made the announcement Tuesday, but didn’t say how much it’s investing in Sweden-based Heart Aerospace.

It's electric! ⚡️



Together with @Breakthrough and @MesaAirlines, we're working with @heartaerospace to decarbonize regional air travel. We plan to acquire the ES-19 electric aircraft, set to take flight in 2026. https://t.co/3HpnhLZ1lZ pic.twitter.com/TdxHEqlT51 — United Airlines (@united) July 13, 2021

United says the startup’s ES-19 “has the potential” to carry passengers short distances by the end of the decade.

United says it has conditionally agreed to buy 100 of the 19-seat planes if they meet certain standards, which United isn’t spelling out. It says that Mesa Airlines, which operates many United Express flights, is making a similar pledge for 100 planes.

