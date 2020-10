CHICAGO — A flight headed to Washington D.C. out of O’Hare Monday returned back to Chicago after hail cracked the plane’s windshield.

United flight 349 took off at around 2:30 p.m. was likely struck by hail over Lake Michigan.

The flight landed safely and customers will head to Washington D.C. on a new aircraft, United said.

Passenger Alex Lang said a hailstorm caused the windshield to crack.

@united My UA349 flight literally just had to emergency land because we flew through a hailstorm for some reason and it cracked the entire windshield… #united #news #emergencyland pic.twitter.com/888ITktU7q — Alex Lang (@ArexRang) October 12, 2020