United Center installs permanent ‘Uber Zone’ for riders

CHICAGO — A new permanent structure for Uber riders waiting for rides has been installed outside of the United Center.

The new “Uber Zone” replaces typical curbside pick-up and drop-offs at the arena.

“Uber Zone” is the rideshare company’s first permanent structure built at a sports arena. It’s located steps away from the arena’s main gates at the corner of Madison Street and Wood Street in Lot E.

“Uber has a fantastic working relationship with the United Center,” said Niraj Patel, Uber’s Director of Rider Operations. “This partnership has allowed our teams to collaborate on ideas, navigate challenges, and enhance the experience for our shared customers by building the Uber Zone.

The waiting lounge is designed to accommodate 1,000 people and is equipped with seating, digital screens, music and charging stations.

Uber has listed the following pick-up steps.

Using the Uber app, fans attending an event at the United Center will request an Uber ride.

Guests will then head to the new Uber Zone located at the corner of Madison Street and Wood Street.

Upon arrival, fans will show the Uber attendant the lane number their driver is in.

Fans will be shown to the location where their Uber vehicle is located and will begin their next journey.