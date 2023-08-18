CHICAGO — Chicago hotel workers at more than two dozen downtown major hotel properties have ratified a new contract.

The UNITE HERE Local 1 presented Chicago hotel workers at Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt-operated properties

“It is a path forward which begins our world class city’s return to first class guest service and takes care of the workers who are the heart and soul of the Chicago hospitality experience,” Karen Kent, President of UNITE HERE Local 1, stated.

The new three-year agreement requires that hotels clean guest rooms every day, provides a $25 per hour minimum for non-tipped workers, preserves workers’ excellent healthcare coverage, and strengthens their pension.

UNITED HERE Local 1 and the Chicago major hotels were able to reach the deal ahead of the Aug. 31 contract expiritation date.