CHICCAGO — Hundreds of Union Members gathered in Daley Plaza Friday morning as the strike continues for both actors and writers.

As both groups remain on strike, the writers’ union is set to meet Friday with the group that negotiates from major entertainment companies.

Writers have been on strike for nearly one hundred days and are just now sitting down to start conversations with Hollywood Studios while actors went on strike last month.

The union SAG-AFTRA represents 160,000 members including act6ors, stunt performers, background artists, puppeteers and broadcasters.

Several big-name actors are joining the rally, including Sean Astin from ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Rudy.’

His mom, Patty Duke, was once the president of SAG-AFTRA and now he sits at the negotiation table.

Union representatives say they feel what they are asking for is reasonable and fair. The union wants a contract with a higher pay, regulation and protection from the use of artificial intelligence and more structure on residual pay.

“They don’t have anything without us, so we deserve, we’re entitled to, we should be paid in success a little bit. We should have some continuing financial participation in the products we create. Does that sound unreasonable?” Astin said.

While actors and writers have been on strike production of dozens of TV shows and movies have been on hold.

SAG-AFTRA has held several rallies in Chicago since the actors’ strike started. They plan to hold more demonstrations and continue to strike until a fair deal is reached.