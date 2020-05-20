Unidentified body found on Venice Beach near location former WWE star Shad Gaspard was swept out to sea

Shad Gaspard attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Coroner’s officials were called to Venice Beach on Wednesday morning after an unidentified body was found in the sand near the location former WWE star Shad Gaspard was swept out to sea while swimming with his son Sunday.

The body washed ashore about halfway between the Venice Beach pier and the lifeguard headquarters and did not show any initial signs of foul play, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said during a morning news conference.

No information regarding the sex, age or race of the body was released.

“At this stage, because of sensitivity, I don’t want to disclose that,” the spokesperson said.

The discovery was made amid the search for the 39-year-old former wrestler, who disappeared while swimming with his 10-year-old son about 50 yards offshore Sunday.

Gaspard and his son found themselves needing help from lifeguards, who went into the water and rescued the boy but could not locate Gaspard after he was struck by a large wave.

