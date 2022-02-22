UNICEF assists women, kids suffering under Taliban months after troops exit

Six months after American troops were pulled from Afghanistan, leaving many in the country to suffer under the Taliban’s rule, work from the United Nations Children’s Fund continues.

UNICEF is the United Nation’s agency responsible for humanitarian aid. The population suffering the most are the women and children as progress made toward improving women’s rights collapsed along with the US-backed government.

Samantha Mort is UNICEF’S Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Civic Engagement in Afghanistan.

Once the Taliban took over, the most necessities stopped coming into the country.



“Afghanistan has long been one of the most aid-dependent countries in the world,” Mort said. “When the Taliban swept to power in August, very soon thereafter donors and partners froze the funding.”



UNICEF has now stepped in to provide water and medicine, including vaccines. The organization has also paid staff at hospitals throughout the country of 40 million people. Chief medical officers have also demanded the uprooting of trees around facilities to replace electricity, natural gas and oil.



“I’ve been in hospitals where the staff has brought in wood burners in wards where children are fighting for their lives,” Mort said. “They’re so badly malnourished.”

Women and children have suffered immensely.

“We try to help them understand why it is important for girls are afforded all the rights, why it’s important for girls to have freedom of speech and why it’s important for them to learn,” Mort said. “In order for the country to grow and to prosper, which is going to be good for everyone, you need all of your citizens empowered, all of your citizens educated because no country is going to be able to get ahead if half of its population left behind.”

Mort and countless others feel what’s happening in Afghanistan to women and children has them paying the highest price when they are the least responsible for this crisis.

Fighting for Afghan women and children’s education and their voices to be heard is a battle UNICEF says they will never surrender.



“The earlier they start, the more likely they are to continue,” Mort said.

