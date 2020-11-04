Underwood faces Oberweis in District 14 race

CHICAGO — Incumbent Lauren Underwood unseated a four-term Republican to win the 14th in 2018 and is now facing conservative Jim Oberweis.

Underwood, the political newcomer who holds a degree in nursing, worked in healthcare policy for the Obama administration.

She was the first female and person of color to win the 14th District which from Chicago’s suburbs to the Wisconsin state line and includes parts of McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties.

Her 2018 victory was part of a bigger congressional Democratic surge in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s 2016 win. But she has been cautious in aligning herself with any left leaning House advocacy groups.

Her campaign this time around has focused on the president’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is 34 and loves in Naperville.

Her opponent Oberweis is 74 and resides in Sugar Grove. Oberweis owns a very successful business in the form of Oberweis Dairy.

He is currently a member of the Illinois Senate representing the 25th district since 2013, but has run unsuccessfully for the 14th house seat, the U.S. Senate twice and for governor.

He is closing his campaign by accusing Underwood of being soft on crime.

On Monday, he appeared at the president’s rally in Kenosha receiving Trump’s endorsement calling him a great businessman who will uphold second amendment rights and protect the district from the radical left.