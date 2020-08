Illinois’ prospects for the upcoming college basketball season got a lot better in the last week. Guard Ayo Dosunmu and Center Kofi Cockburn both decided to return to Champaign rather than keep their names in the NBA Draft.

Head Coach Brad Underwood joined Dan Roan on GN Sports Thursday to talk about the return of the two players and what it means for the upcoming season. Underwood said the Illini’s veteran rosters reminds him of a late 80’s/early 90’s college basketball team.