Ukrainian church in Humboldt Park burglarized, police say

CHICAGO — A Ukrainian church in Humboldt Park was burglarized early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said around 1 a.m., a custodial worker at Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, on the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, said the church was burglarized.

Police found two broken windows on the side of the church which is how the burglar got inside. Video survellience shows a man taking several items from the building. Police did not say what those items were or how much was taken.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.