CHICAGO — The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, is in Chicago to discuss the current state of youth mental health.

This is not the first time Murthy has highlighted the topic in Chicago, but it is the first time he will do so in person.

He is set to join Chicago youth, clinicians, and local leaders, including Chicago’s Public Health Department commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, to “dive into the state of youth mental health, innovative approaches to supporting wellness and the importance of eliminating stigma.,” according to a press release.

The event is being hosted by the City Club of Chicago.

WGN plans to livestream the discussion in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 12 p.m.