CHICAGO — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Chicago Friday to mark the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics 10-year anniversary and speak with local Ukrainian community leaders.

On his first stop, Blinken was joined by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art where the two took a brief tour of the “Children of War” art exhibit. Following the tour Blinken took part in a roundtable discussion with community leaders.

Durbin and Blinken provided some remarks to the media and Durbin took questions following the roundtable before continuing on with the secretary’s schedule.