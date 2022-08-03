ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died in a car crash that killed three others.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 19 just south of State Road 119.

Police believe a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and struck a vehicle traveling southbound head-on.

All three in the southbound vehicle died as a result of the crash; including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, 58, of Elkhart, Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington D.C.

The only occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmuker, 56, of Nappanee, died.

She has been the Republican representative of Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2012.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) said in a statement that Potts and Thomson were members of her staff.

Many of her colleagues are expressing their sympathies, including U.S. Rep. from Illinois Adam Kinzinger.

“My heart is heavy, and i don’t have the words. But all I can say is prayers for her family. She was a good and honorable public servant,” Kinzinger wrote on Twitter.