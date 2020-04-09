U.S. Postal Service offers $25K reward after armed robbery of carrier in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. – The United States Postal Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a mail carrier was robbed in North Chicago on Monday.

At around 10:45 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Glenn Drive on the report of an armed robbery.

The mail carrier told police two men took his personal belongings at gunpoint. No mail or keys were stolen during the incident, USPS said.

Suspect #1: Black male, dark complexion, late teens, 5’5″-5’8″, skinny, average eyebrows, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue bandana covering his face, blue “skinny” jeans, and white shoes.

Suspect #2: Black male, dark complexion, late teens, 5’5″-5’8″, skinny, average eyebrows, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, black bandana covering his face, blue “skinny” jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information on this case, please contact 877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement,”) reference Case No. 3030152-ROBB. Or you can contact the North Chicago Police Department at 847-596-8784.