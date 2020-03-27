U of C Medical Center employees return after possible virus exposure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Several University of Chicago Medical Center employees returned to work Friday after they were furloughed due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Hospital administrators said bringing back the workers is essential as the number of COVID-19 cases in Cook County continues to climb.

They believe the technique of universal masking will help protect staff and allow the hospital to continue to provide critical services. Starting Friday, all workers at the hospital must wear a mask at all times. The hospital is issuing employees cloth masks that must be washed frequently.

Employees caring for COVID-19 patients will be issued N95 masks.

The employees who are returning have been self-quarantined at home due to recent exposure to COVID-19 or travel to recent hotspots. Every employee who is returning did not show symptoms during the self-quarantine period.

"We want to avoid that pre-symptomatic spread where people who get sick are able to transmit the disease even before they have symptoms," Dr. Emily Landon said. "One of the ways we can do that is my limits how much their secreations can get on shared surfaces and each other."

The University of Chicago said at this time do they not plan to hired retired medical workers. The governor has made a call for former doctors and nurses to rejoin the industry.