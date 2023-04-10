CHICAGO — University of Chicago police issued an alert Monday following three robberies in three days near campus.

The first robbery happened Friday morning at around 8:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said a victim exited a bus when they had a Bluetooth speaker stolen from them. The suspect implied a weapon and was last seen walking westbound on 55th Street.

On Saturday at around 6:50 p.m., a person was pushed and robbed of their iPhone.

On Sunday at around 3 a.m., three people were walking on a sidewalk when they were confronted by an unknown suspect who exited a older model red SUV.

The suspect was armed with a gun and took the victims’ wallets and cell phones before entering the SUV again and fleeing westbound on Hyde Park.

Chicago police are investigating. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.