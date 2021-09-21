Two teens, ages 14 and 15, wounded in Hyde Park shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot Tuesday night in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

According to police, the 14-year-old male and the 15-year-old male were inside a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire.

Police said the 14-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 15-year-old was struck in the head and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances surround the shooting are not yet known.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.