Two rescued after sailboats capsize during storms on Lake Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. — Two people were were rescued Tuesday, following multiple reports of several overturned sailboats in Lake Michigan with swimmers struggling in the water.

Evanston fire department and the US Coast Guard were among others responding to multiple reports of overturned boats and swimmers struggling in the water.

Lily Brandt was one of the rescued swimmers found without life vests, clinging to their capsized boats.

“We had to sit there for a while. The wind was actually like 35 [mph], I think,” Brandt said. “And eventually, we got picked up by the Coast Gaurd. Everyone is fine. Everyone is accounted for. The boats, not so much, but everyone is good. It was a little scary.”

A total of eight overturned boats were found in the water and along the beachfront.

NEXT UP: Former McAuley High School water polo player files lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by coach

No injuries were reported.