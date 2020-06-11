Two pedestrians killed after Naperville crash

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Two people were killed after a crash in suburban Naperville.

The police department said they responded Wednesday around 6 p.m. to the intersection of Hobson and College roads for a crash involving two pedestrians and a Toyota Tundra driven by a 64-year-old woman.

Police said their initial investigation revealed that the Toyota was traveling north on Wehril Road in the left turn lane and proceeded to make the turn to go west onto Hobson. The car then struck the pedestrians, who were in the crosswalk.

The two pedestrians, a 77-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, were both taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, and the woman was pronounced dead Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-305-5477.